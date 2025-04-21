Skip to main content
Local News

‘Saying goodbye’: Pinch Boil House to close at the end of the month, restaurant says

Last day of service is April 27

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Pinch Boil House is set to close at the end of the month, the restaurant announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“I can’t believe we are about to say this, but the time has finally come for Pinch to close its doors,” the post said, in part.

Located at 5130 Broadway, the Asian seafood restaurant started from pop-up crawfish boils, according to its website.

In the post, the restaurant said it was an “extremely difficult decision” to close.

“As we officially close the doors of Pinch after nearly 10 incredible years, we can’t help but reflect on the amazing journey we’ve shared with all of you. ... The hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to you all,” the post said.

The restaurant’s last day of service is Sunday, April 27.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

