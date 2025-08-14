Downtown bar Pat O’Brien’s to close its doors after 22 years

SAN ANTONIO – Pat O’Brien’s is set to close at the end of the month after 22 years in downtown San Antonio.

The New Orleans-inspired bar, located at 121 Alamo Plaza, will have its last day on Sunday, Aug. 31.

In a news release, owner Cory Neal said the bar faced hardships that many other downtown spots have experienced in recent years.

“The challenges of the post-Covid era combined with the ongoing construction surrounding the Alamo, fluctuating tourism and conventions, as well as the rising costs of doing business, have proven too steep to overcome,” Neal said.

Six employees have worked at the bar for over 20 years and 12 more have been employed there for over 10 years, according to the news release.

“I encourage all our past and present guests to stop by and say their farewells to this incredibly devoted staff in the weeks ahead,” Neal said.

The bar is known for its signature “Hurricane” drink, an in-house mix of passion fruit and rum, and their “dueling pianos” concept where on-stage pianists compete for the crowd’s attention and tips.

The bar is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, according to their website.

