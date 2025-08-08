Jim’s Restaurant on Northwest Side set to close, citing changes to intersection design

FILE: The former Jim's Restaurant location on Broadway closed permanently after 53 years of service back in March 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Jim’s Restaurant announced yet another one of its locations will be closing later this month, marking the third closure in 18 months.

The company announced its Bandera and Loop 1604 location will close Aug. 19 in a post on Facebook.

In the post, Jim’s cited changes to the intersection’s design as the reason for its closure, saying it made the restaurant inaccessible to customers.

“After 27 incredible years of serving this community, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the company said in the post. “Your support has meant the world to us, and we are deeply thankful for the trust and loyalty you’ve shown over the years.”

It is not the first closure the San Antonio chain has implemented.

Jim’s closed its location at the intersection of San Pedro and Hildebrand avenues in June 2024. It cited rising operational costs at the specific location and a challenging economic environment.

The restaurant also closed its Broadway location, near downtown, earlier that year in March. No reason was given for that closure.

Ten other Jim’s locations remain open in San Antonio:

Blanco and 1604 , 18155 Blanco Road

Broadway and 410 , 8427 NE Loop 410

Culebra and 1604 , 6107 W. Loop 1604 N

Fredericksburg and 410 , 3319 Hilcrest

Huebner and IH 10 , 11006 IH 10 West

Marbach and 410 , 8211 Marbach Road

Nacogdoches and 1604 , 7000 N. Loop 1604 E

O’Connor and IH 35 , 11593 IH 35 North

Perrin Beitel and 410 , 2630 NE Loop 410

Potranco and 1604, 302 W Loop 1604 N

