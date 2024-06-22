Another Jim’s Restaurant location in San Antonio is set to close its doors for good

The former Jim's Restaurant location on Broadway closed permanently after 53 years of service back in March 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – On the heels of one Jim’s Restaurant shutting down three months ago, the company announced a second San Antonio location will do the same early next week.

The Jim’s Restaurant, located at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and Hildebrand Avenue, will officially close Tuesday, the restaurant announced in a Facebook post.

“Due to the challenges posed by our current economy and rising operational costs at this location, we find ourselves at a critical juncture. After much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations of Jim’s Restaurant at San Pedro and Hildebrand,” the restaurant said, in part. “This decision is not taken lightly, but it is necessary for us to enhance our company’s ability to serve our patrons and the communities who’ve made us their own throughout the city.”

The restaurant said the San Pedro/Hildebrand location has served San Antonians for 54 years.

While the location is closing for good, every Jim’s Restaurant employee who works at San Pedro/Hildebrand will be offered a job at a different Jim’s Restaurant in San Antonio, the company said.

Back in March, the company closed its Broadway location near Brackenridge Park after 53 years of service.

