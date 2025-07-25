Mexican restaurant in Southtown announces sudden closure

Cascabel has announced it will close its doors for good.

SAN ANTONIO – A Southtown staple has announced that it has closed its doors for good.

According to a Facebook post from Cascabel Mexican Patio, located on 1000 South St. Mary’s Street, the restaurant closed on Wednesday.

“It’s been an AMAZING 22 years serving up great food, family recipes, awards and countless smiling faces,” Cascabel said.

The restaurant also said that the Facebook page would remain open to “continue sharing recipes, just in a more up-close and personal way.”

Cascabel Mexican Patio is just one of the restaurants in San Antonio that have closed this year.

Others include Pinch Boil House, La Madaleine’s Cafe on Broadway Street, South BBQ & Kitchen on Mission Road and Thatta Boy Burgers at Hardy Oak Boulevard.

It is unclear why the restaurant closed suddenly. KSAT has reached out for comment.

