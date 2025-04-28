‘Not goodbye’: Chef Jason Dady announces closure of Jardín at San Antonio Botanical Garden

Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden is set to close at the end of the month, local chef Jason Dady announced on Instagram.

SAN ANTONIO – Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden is set to close in May, local chef Jason Dady announced on Instagram.

In the post, Dady said the restaurant will not renew its lease at the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s historic Carriage House.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we built with the Garden—from revitalizing the restaurant space to creating memorable experiences for our guests,” Dady said, in part. “The Garden has been a phenomenal partner, and I’ll always cherish our time there.”

The restaurant’s final day of operations is Saturday, May 31, following a brunch service.

Dady opened the Mediterranean-inspired concept in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said was “both daunting and deeply rewarding.”

When asked in the post comments if the restaurant would move to another location, he replied: “Not the Jardin concept per se. We just have so much on the horizon. It was the perfect time to change as the seasons of the garden do.”

Dady said, “the timing was right for both parties,” noting the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s multi-phase master plan. Dady said he is focused on his newest venture, Mexico Ceaty, and expanding operations.

“This is not goodbye,” Dady said. “It’s simply a new season and as a Garden goes, the seasons change. I look forward to continuing to support the Garden and its mission through our catering partnership and future collaborations.”

