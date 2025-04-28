Award-winning dumplings chain to debut first Texas location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – An award-winning dumpling restaurant chain is coming to San Antonio.

Luscious Dumplings is set to open its newest and first Texas location next month at 12485 I-10 W. near De Zavala Road on the Northwest Side, according to the restaurant’s Instagram post.

Recommended Videos

“Get ready for handmade dumplings, savory noodles, and comforting broths—all made with love, tradition, and flavor," the post read.

The restaurant has a focus on boiled, steamed and fried dumplings but also serves noodles, broths and much more.

Luscious Dumplings was founded in 2001 by Alan Lam and Grace Li, according to the restaurant’s website.

Li was born and raised in Shenyang, China, which is known for its dumplings.

The San Antonio location will be the first location in Texas.

The San Antonio Business Journal reported that a second Alamo City location is in the works at 415 W. 1604 on the far West Side.

Luscious Dumplings has six locations that can be found in California, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

The restaurant was awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status in 2021.

Read also: