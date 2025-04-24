Want chicken on a stick? Here’s where you can grab some

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is officially here, and it’s time to enjoy the wonderful food, including chicken on a stick.
If you want to try some outside of Fiesta events, here are some restaurants in and around San Antonio serving the delicious dish:
- Chick-fil-A: From April 24 to May 3, you can enjoy Chick-N-Minis with a regular or spicy filet and a jalapeño. You can also get a cow plush while supplies last. This is available at two locations: the one at 7010 FM 78 and the one at 2203 SE Loop 410.
- Pete’s Tako House - This is one of their staples. You can get chicken on a stick with a jalapeño on top year-round at this local favorite in the 500 block of Brooklyn Ave.
- Elsewhere - This garden bar and kitchen in the 100 block of East Jones Ave. will be serving chicken on a stick starting on April 24. Not enough Fiesta? They also have an exclusive medal.
- La Tuna Icehouse - This Southtown beer garden in the 100 block of Probandt is offering chicken on a stick for just $7 during April.
- Evil Olive - Get your mangonada and chicken on a stick fix taken care of at this joint in the 2900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive.
- Miguelito’s Mexican Grill and Cantina - Available now, Miguelito’s in the 840 block of NW Loop 410 is offering chicken on a stick for $5.49.
- Gilbert’s Mexican Restaurant - Gilbert’s is serving chicken on a stick all season long in the 8100 block of Marbach Road. They also have Hot Cheeto Enchiladas and Sausage Wraps as part of their Fiesta menu.
- Broadway 5050 - This eatery at 5050 Broadway is offering chicken on a stick for $7 during Fiesta.
- Bentley’s Beer Garden - Bentley’s Beer Garden is serving chicken on a stick for $10 at 802 North Alamo.
- Munchies It’s All Good - In the 5900 block of Ingram Road, Munchie’s will have a Fiesta pop-up on April 25 and 26 from noon to 6 p.m. Chicken on a stick, among other Fiesta menu items, will be available. April 24 is the last day to pre-order, which you can do through their phone number: 210-451-7362
- Las Palapas - The popular Mexican chain will have chicken on a stick for $6.99 from April 24 to May 4. All San Antonio locations will have this, as well as other Fiesta-themed menu items available from 11 a.m. to closing time.
- Aldaco’s Stone Oak - While it isn’t on their menu, you can order chicken on a stick as part of their catering menu.
- The Backyard Pleasanton - If you’re in the Pleasanton area, this restaurant at the 1000 block of 2nd Street has chicken on a stick for $5 every Saturday.
