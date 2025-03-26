Skip to main content
Local News

‘Felt like the right time’: Chris Madrid’s announces shift to 7-day operation to meet demand

Restaurant has been part of San Antonio food scene since 1977

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Located at 1900 Blanco Road in the Beacon Hill neighborhood, Chris Madrid’s has been in operation since 1977. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – Chris Madrid’s, a staple of the San Antono food scene, has announced it will open on Sundays beginning next month, a first for the restaurant’s 48 years of operation.

Beginning April 6, Chris Madrid’s will expand its service to seven days a week in response to growing community demand, a Wednesday news release said.

“People have been asking us for years to open on Sundays after church, for parties, or to catch games on the patio. It felt like the right time,” said Richard Peacock, who the Madrid family entrusted to carry on Chris’ legacy. “With rapidly rising operational costs and a desire to maintain strong employee benefits, opening on Sundays is a sustainable, community-driven decision we are proud to make.”

The restaurant will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 6. Guests can expect a range of freebies and new amenities at the restaurant, including:

  • FREE order of fries with every two burgers purchased (April 6 only)
  • All-day happy hour with First Sunday Mimosas
  • Music on the patio from 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Limited-edition giveaways
  • Brunch-inspired specials
  • New patio TVs
  • Now booking private party reservations for Sundays

Located at 1900 Blanco Road in the Beacon Hill neighborhood, Chris Madrid’s has been in operation since 1977.

