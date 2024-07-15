Food court at Shops at Rivercenter to get major overhaul

The Jason Dady Restaurant Group and private real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. announced a new food hall called Mexico Ceaty, which will open at the Shops at Rivercenter.

SAN ANTONIO – The food court inside the Shops at Rivercenter will undergo a major overhaul, and a popular San Antonio chef will help lead the renovation.

The Jason Dady Restaurant Group and private real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. announced a new food hall called Mexico Ceaty on Monday.

The 25,000-square-foot food hall will replace the existing food court inside the downtown mall. It is expected to open in early 2025.

A news release called Mexico Ceaty an “immersive” dining and drinking experience with a variety of eateries, a coffee shop, a marketplace and a stage for live music.

“This isn’t just a food court — it’s an experience,” Chef Jason Dady said in the release. “Our goal with Mexico Ceaty is to create a space where locals and visitors can enjoy the flavors and traditions of Mexico while celebrating the unique spirit of our city. We’re excited to bring a variety of concepts to this space, with each element designed to offer an immersive experience. We have everything from paletas and churros to street tacos and wagyu fajitas across an abundance of both quick- and full-service outlets. We want to create a space for everyone who visits. I am thrilled to bring this concept from a dream to reality and to be at the heart of the River Walk.”

The release states Mexico Ceaty will include the following four restaurants and bars:

Tres Arcos: “An eclectic full-service restaurant focusing on the flavor, flair and favorites of Tex-Mex cuisine.”

Dos Cantinas: “A 300-seat bar with two “Sunken Garden” sitting areas and elevated lofts, offering a lively atmosphere with margaritas, tequila cocktails and an elaborate menu.”

El Ultimo: “A speakeasy-style agave tasting room showcasing artisanal mezcals and aged tequilas.”

Dulce Aroma: “A panaderia café specializing in Mexican pastries, fresh churros and breakfast tacos in a casual environment.”

The release adds there will also be a tortilleria, taqueria, ceviche bar, fruteria and burrito stand. The marketplace will sell salsas, handmade kitchen utensils, artisan crafts and more.

Joe Press, chief operating officer of Ashkenazy Acquisition, called it “the next step in redefining the center’s transition from what was a traditional retail shopping mall into what it is today — a premier entertainment experience and destination.”

Press added that more vendors will be added to the food hall in the coming months.

