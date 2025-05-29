‘A home away from home’: Oscar’s Taco House customers, workers share favorite memories ahead of closure

SAN ANTONIO – Family, a home away from home, love and a home-cooked meal — those are some words that customers say they felt and enjoyed when they walked into Oscar’s Taco House, a Southwest Side staple that’s closing its doors next month due to a planned railroad overpass.

With the days dwindling until a June 28 closure, some say they feel like they are losing a piece of their family.

Oscar’s owner, Alex Pruneda, said hearing that is bittersweet. Still, he’s grateful since he was allowed to impact people’s lives beyond food since 2014, something he never imagined.

“It’s unreal... it’s a blessing that I was the one chosen or I was at the right place, but I mean it means a lot,” Pruneda said. “I made tons of friends, and I hear great stories from everybody. Great stories. I mean, it is a shame that we got to do this, but we got move on, you know."

Despite the looming closure, customers piled in during lunchtime to create one last memory and enjoy their favorite meal when KSAT visited on Wednesday.

We spoke with patrons and workers who shared their favorite memories and what they will miss the most from Oscar’s.

‘I have even sang the mañanitas here’

Rosento Rivera and his family said Oscar’s wasn’t your ordinary taqueria. It was a “home away from home” and a place that always served consistent food and warmth.

Rivera, a regular for more than 40 years, said he celebrated birthdays there, often singing “Las Mañanitas“ and introduced other families to the restaurant’s signature staples, such as their famous puffy tacos or the fried fish.

As the closure nears, he said he’s happy for Alex (Pruneda), but felt the Southwest Side was losing an iconic restaurant.

"We’re sad, you know, but good luck to Alex and I hope he’s happy, and hopefully, he’ll be opening another taco place, somewhere else so we can follow him," Rivera said.

‘Being able to spend time with my dad’

When you walk inside Oscar’s, beyond the aroma of homemade food -- your vision is drawn to the eye candy on the walls.

From pictures of the restaurant when it first opened in the ’60s to portraits of the original owners, Oscar Garcia and his wife Norma — the artwork adds more authenticity to the place.

That history was one reason Angel Castro, Pruneda’s daughter, felt joyful helping out her dad from time to time, as she got to learn about the photos and hear stories from different people throughout the years.

While she’s sad the doors are closing, she wishes the city would give Oscar’s a historical marker to prevent it from being knocked down to pave way for the overpass. Still, she’s grateful to be part of the family-oriented atmosphere that has attracted regular customers not only to eat but also to host life’s most special moments there.

“There’s a couple; they come every year, and they sit down that same spot where he asked her to marry him like 30 years ago,” Castro said. “For me, that’s probably the main reason I stayed this whole time.”

She added that she will miss being able to spend time with her dad every day, as she had the chance to learn new things about him as she grew.

‘Thank you for everything’

KSAT asked customers and staff to leave a last message for Oscar’s. The common theme that emerged from them was gratitude.

“We thank (Pruneda) for having this place for quite a long time and wish it would have been longer, but I mean, we enjoyed it. We thank him for having his place,” said Gloria Thornton, a long-time customer.

“Let me know the recipes. Just kidding,” Emilio Sanchez said. “...We’re going to follow him everywhere he goes, so if he closes, you know, we will be there.”

“Thank you for all the hard work, and we know that he’ll continue to work hard at whatever he does next, so he’s not done yet,” said April Torres, Pruneda’s daughter.

KSAT asked Pruneda if Oscar’s was going to possibly relocate to another location. He told us that the future was uncertain, as he was focused on savoring the final days.

Read also:

Dinners with David: Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta

Seguin’s Burnt Bean Co. named best BBQ joint in the state by Texas Monthly