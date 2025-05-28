Dinners with David: Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is a Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta recipe.
1. Cook the Pasta
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook 1 lb of linguine until al dente. Drain and set aside.
2. Prepare the Chicken Thighs
• Use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1.5 lbs).
• Carefully cut out the bone, keeping the skin and meat intact.
• Gently lift the skin and layer the inside with:
• A few leaves of thawed, squeezed-dry frozen spinach
• A generous sprinkle of grated Parmesan
• A pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper
• Smooth the skin back over the filling to seal.
3. Sear the Thighs
• Preheat oven to 350°F.
• In an oven-safe skillet, heat 1–2 tbsp olive oil over medium-high heat.
• Place the thighs skin-side down and sear for 4–5 minutes, until the skin is golden and crispy.
• Flip and sear the other side for another 2 minutes.
4. Finish in the Oven
Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 8–10 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
5. Make the Cream Sauce
• In a large skillet or saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter.
• Add 2–3 cloves of minced garlic and sauté for 1 minute until fragrant.
• Pour in 2 cups of chicken broth and bring to a simmer.
• Stir in 2 cups of heavy whipping cream and 1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese.
• Simmer the sauce on medium-low until thickened (about 6–8 minutes).
• Season with salt and pepper to taste.
6. Combine Pasta & Sauce
Add the drained linguine to the cream sauce. Toss to fully coat the pasta in the creamy, cheesy sauce.
7. Serve
Plate a bed of creamy pasta and top with your golden, spinach-Parmesan stuffed chicken thighs (skin-side up for that crispy texture).
Garnish with parsley, a lemon wedge, extra Parmesan and a pinch of black pepper.