Dinners with David: Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is a Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta recipe.

1. Cook the Pasta

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Cook 1 lb of linguine until al dente. Drain and set aside.

2. Prepare the Chicken Thighs

• Use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1.5 lbs).

• Carefully cut out the bone, keeping the skin and meat intact.

• Gently lift the skin and layer the inside with:

• A few leaves of thawed, squeezed-dry frozen spinach

• A generous sprinkle of grated Parmesan

• A pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper

• Smooth the skin back over the filling to seal.

3. Sear the Thighs

• Preheat oven to 350°F.

• In an oven-safe skillet, heat 1–2 tbsp olive oil over medium-high heat.

• Place the thighs skin-side down and sear for 4–5 minutes, until the skin is golden and crispy.

• Flip and sear the other side for another 2 minutes.

4. Finish in the Oven

Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 8–10 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

5. Make the Cream Sauce

• In a large skillet or saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter.

• Add 2–3 cloves of minced garlic and sauté for 1 minute until fragrant.

• Pour in 2 cups of chicken broth and bring to a simmer.

• Stir in 2 cups of heavy whipping cream and 1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese.

• Simmer the sauce on medium-low until thickened (about 6–8 minutes).

• Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Combine Pasta & Sauce

Add the drained linguine to the cream sauce. Toss to fully coat the pasta in the creamy, cheesy sauce.

7. Serve

Plate a bed of creamy pasta and top with your golden, spinach-Parmesan stuffed chicken thighs (skin-side up for that crispy texture).

Garnish with parsley, a lemon wedge, extra Parmesan and a pinch of black pepper.