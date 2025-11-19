Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s new West Side headquarters prepares for first Thanksgiving after relocation

SAN ANTONIO – Over the next week alone, more than 80,000 holiday pies will be made and delivered out of Bill Miller Bar-B-Q’s brand-new sprawling headquarters on the West Side.

The company is celebrating its first holiday season inside their spacious commissary, which is open 365 days a year and produces all of the food items that are sold at the company’s 74 Bill Miller locations and six Laguna Madre restaurants.

“We built this with the mindset of 80 stores, knowing that we’d like to be able to double the store count,” said CEO Jim Guy Egbert. “So, this facility, as it sits today, has the floor space, the electrical, the plumbing, the air flow, in order to double the amount of stores we have.”

The company moved two months ago from their previous headquarters downtown at 430 S. Santa Rosa Ave., its home base since 1971.

“This facility can serve three-hour one-way drive time,” Egbert said. “So, when you look at three hours, you can get to Waco, Temple, Killeen. You can get to Katy on the West Side of Houston. You can go west to Del Rio. You can go up to San Angelo. You can go up to Bryan-College Station.”

“So it serves a lot of territory that we’re not in today, plus, the continued growth of San Antonio, which we all know is continuing,” Egbert said.

