Veteran-owned barbecue restaurant in Medical Center announces closure

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio veteran-owned barbecue spot in the Medical Center shut its doors unexpectedly, according to a social media post.

Garcia Barbecue, which opened a brick-and-mortar location on the Northwest Side last year, announced it will no longer serve customers as of Dec. 13.

“We want to thank each and every one of you for supporting us throughout the years on our journey,” the statement said, in part. “We want to thank our entire team for being with us until the last day giving it your all always.”

On the website, owners Jonathan and Alex said they started the business as a tribute to West Texas grilling.

Many social media users left comments in support of the business. Here are a few:

“What a bummer. We love Garcia’s BBQ.”

“Let us know where the new spot will be and you already know we there!”

“I’m sad to see this!!! I LOVE the nachos!!!”

However, you can still get a taste of Garcia Barbecue when you head over to Dinorito at 1009 Avenue B inside El Camino.

This is because one of the owners of Garcia Barbecue, Alex, is also the pitmaster for Dinorito, according to a social media post.

“His dedication to the craft is what helped him and his team stand out and become award-winning producers of Texas-Style BBQ,” Dinorito said, in part. “While [Garcia Barbecue] may be closing - everything you could get there you’ll still be able to get here at DinoRito.”

They will be serving customers every day except on Tuesdays.

The reason Garcia Barbecue shut down is unclear. KSAT has reached out for a statement.

