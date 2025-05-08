Skip to main content
San Antonio BBQ scene sizzles with national recognition

San Antonio has been named the No. 2 BBQ city in the U.S. by Yelp

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: BBQ, San Antonio, Food, Yelp

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has earned the No. 2 spot on Yelp’s newly released list of top barbecue cities in the United States, coming in just behind Austin.

The ranking is based on user reviews and ratings on the Yelp platform. A search on the app reveals more than 240 barbecue spots across the Alamo City, with many earning high marks from customers.

Among the most highly rated local favorites are Garcia’s BBQ, Reese Bros Barbecue, 2M Smokehouse and BBQ Life — each offering a unique spin on the barbecue experience.

Elliot Reese of Reese Bros Barbecue said he’s proud of how San Antonio is carving out its place in the BBQ scene.

“Austin has a lot of heavy hitters. They have for a long time,” Reese said. “But San Antonio is kind of on the prowl. Definitely getting more and more, especially when it comes to unique styles of BBQ.”

Reese Bros Barbecue combines Central Texas traditions with a Tex-Mex flair, offering something distinct for barbecue lovers.

On the East Side, Chris Ashford, owner of BBQ Life since 2016, said he’s seen San Antonio’s barbecue scene grow and appreciates the national recognition.

“There’s a lot of good BBQ in the city,” Ashford said. “A lot of work being put in on all sides.”

Ashford said he hopes to pass the business down to his son, who is interested in continuing to grow their presence in the community.

Customers agree San Antonio deserves the spotlight. A visitor from Florida praised the city’s slow-cooked, wood-fired methods.

“They do it right here,” he said. “They take their time and cook it right, especially with wood.”

Another customer was surprised San Antonio wasn’t No. 1.

“Austin was the first. What do you think about that?” he said. “Oh no — here is the first.”

For many, that sentiment is hard to argue with.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez headshot

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael Gomez headshot

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

