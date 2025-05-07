San Antonio ranks second on Yelp’s 10 Best Cities for BBQ list

San Antonio has placed second in Yelp’s 2025 Top 10 Cities for BBQ in the United States.

The list, released Wednesday, ranked the cities based on Yelp data collected from various BBQ restaurants across the country.

Recommended Videos

The list showcases the cities that are unmatched when it comes to unique, amazing flavors and cooked meats.

Austin, which took the top spot, and San Antonio were the only two Texas cities to make the list.

Yelp's Top 10 BBQ spots for 2025

According to Yelp, reviews frequently highlighted the mix of classic BBQ spots to new fusion-inspired restaurants. Additionally, San Antonio’s food truck scene played a part in the number two spot.

Yelp listed the following BBQ spots in San Antonio as some of the highest rated in our city:

Other cities ranked in the top 10 include Kansas City, Memphis, Charleston, Greenville, Honolulu, Tulsa, Durham and Nashville.