Künstler Tap Haus at Hemisfair announces closure citing ‘never-ending construction zone’

SAN ANTONIO – Künstler Tap Haus will permanently close its doors on Monday, Oct. 20, after two years at its second location at Hemisfair, the bar said in a social post.

The bar cited ongoing construction at Hemisfair as a factor for the closure.

“Turns out, it’s hard to compete with a never-ending construction zone,” the company said in the social post.

“During so many of Hemisfair’s big events — the very moments that could have made up for the front of our building being closed — we found ourselves fenced off from both sides. Beer ready, lights on, doors open … but no way for guests to reach us.”

In May, business owners in the same construction zone along South Alamo Street told KSAT they were also experiencing fewer customers and lower revenue.

Even with major downtown events like the NCAA Men’s Final Four and Fiesta celebrations, businesses felt blocked off from the festivities.

“It’s across the street, and that fence is keeping people from getting here,” the manager of Yolix Luna Fine Art said regarding the Final Four events at Hemisfair Park in May.

Künstler Tap Haus said “the bulldozers rolled in” just two weeks after their opening in 2023.

The bar will still host the San Antonio Beer Fest pre- and after-parties this weekend, ahead of the closure.

Their original location, Künstler Brewing, at 302 East LaChapelle Street, will remain open.

“We’re not looking for a second location — we’re looking to make the one we have the best it can be," the bar said.

