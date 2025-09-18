Hotel Havana on River Walk to close on Oct. 20

SAN ANTONIO – Hotel Havana is quietly closing its doors.

The boutique hotel on the River Walk, known for its proximity to the Tobin Center and glass observatory turned restaurant, will close on Oct. 20 as Hyatt ends its management of the property and renovations begin, according to an email obtained by the San Antonio Business Journal on Sept. 16.

Recommended Videos

Hotel Havana’s General Manager Shane Hamilton, in a prepared statement on Sept. 17, said the hotel is ceasing operations, but did not mention upcoming renovations.

“After 15 years of service, Hotel Havana is expected to cease operations and close on Oct. 20, 2025,” he wrote. “We cannot thank our dedicated team members enough for their thoughtful service over the years, and continuing to support our colleagues and caring for our guests throughout this transition remains a top priority.”

The 27-key hotel at 1015 Navarro St. is owned by Austin-based Bunkhouse Hotels, which restored the property in 2010, per the hotel’s website. The email states that the hotel will have a new owner, but did not name a new ownership group or company.

The closure will cancel all reservations and events booked on or after that date, leaving guests and event planners without apparent alternatives. Events planned for 2026 are also scratched. Hyatt is exploring moving events to the nearby Thompson Hotel, according to the email.

Hotel Havana is closing on Oct. 20. (Gabe Hernandez/SABJ)

The shuttering follows the closure of Ocho, the hotel’s restaurant, on June 29, announced by chefs Jesse Kuykendall and Anthony Michael on social media, who cited planned renovations. No further renovation details were provided in the communication or on the hotel’s website.

Bunkhouse Hotels did not respond to requests for comment on the closure, ownership status, or employee impacts by press time.

Built in 1914 by grocer Edward Franz Melcher, Hotel Havana is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its Mediterranean Revival architecture, according to the National Park Service.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.