Construction has some downtown San Antonio businesses feeling isolated from economic boom

SAN ANTONIO – While downtown San Antonio has thrived in recent weeks with major events like the NCAA Men’s Final Four, Fiesta celebrations and a Post Malone concert at the Alamodome, not all local businesses are seeing the benefits.

Some business owners along South Alamo Street said ongoing construction is keeping customers — and revenue — away.

“It’s been a building site since we got here and before we got here,” said Terry Corless, CEO of Maddogs Restaurant Group, who owns Casa Catrina at La Villita. “We also operate the adjacent property, The Prost, so we’re familiar with the hardships — the dust and the noise.”

Road work between César Chávez Boulevard and East Market Street is part of a 2017 bond project aimed at upgrading sidewalks, drainage and utility lines.

For businesses like Yolix Luna Fine Arts, the timing could not be worse.

“Final Four, we were really banking that we were going to get a lot of foot traffic,” said Alexandra, the manager of Yolix Luna Fine Arts. “All the action was at Hemisfair Park … Which is great — it’s complete — but it’s across the street, and that fence is keeping people from getting here.”

Despite large crowds downtown, some businesses near the construction zone said foot traffic is down significantly compared to previous years.

Corless said their downtown venues closer to the River Walk, like Mad Dogs British Pub, saw strong sales during the Final Four weekend. But the South Alamo location hasn’t fared as well.

“It wasn’t as good as 2018 at this end of things,” Corless said. “But I see the glass as half full.”

Businesses in the area that spoke to KSAT said the current estimated completion date for the construction is March 2026.

City Public Works officials sent us this statement regarding delays:

“Some factors altering the project timeline are unforeseen underground utility conflicts and archeological elements. With each phase of construction, we have encountered various underground conflicts.

“I love progress, and I love construction in that regard, but it’s hard,” Alexandra said.

