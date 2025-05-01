$500 million expansion project on US Highway 90 to begin in late 2025

The West Side of San Antonio is nearing phase one for a construction project that will expand US Highway 90 to six lanes and add a flyover ramp to Loop 1604.

Construction on the US 90 West Expansion Project is expected to start in late 2025, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. An exact date is unknown at this time.

“The US 90 Expansion is a $500 million investment designed to improve connectivity and reduce congestion on one of the region’s most traveled corridors from Loop 410 to SH 211 in west Bexar County,” a TxDOT spokesperson said in a news release.

Phase one of this project will include:

Expansion of the highway from Loop 410 to Loop 1604 from four to six lanes.

Construction of a flyover ramp connecting westbound US 90 to northbound Loop 1604.

This part of the expansion project is expected to take four years to complete and is estimated to cost $161 million.

A representative with TxDOT said this part of the project is fully funded.

Phase two of the project will expand US 90 from Loop 1604 to State Highway 211 from four to six lanes.

This phase is expected to begin in 2028 and be completed in 2032. Phase two is estimated to cost $339 million and is only partially funded.

“Traffic on US 90 is expected to more than double over the next 20 years from 70,000 to 150,000 vehicles per day. Once complete, the project is estimated to reduce future travel times by up to 90%,” the TxDOT spokesperson said.

All dates and costs of the project are estimated and subject to change.

