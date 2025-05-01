TxDOT set to open four new ramps along Loop 1604 this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Four new ramps are set to open along Loop 1604 this weekend, according to TxDOT.

The ramps are located at Hausman, Babcock, Vance Jackson, and Lockhill Selma roads.

All ramps had been closed due to construction as part of the Loop 1604 Expansion Project. This $1.4 billion project aims at enhancing safety, improving mobility and reducing congestion along 23 miles of Loop 1604 from SH 16 to I-35.

The ramp openings will take place beginning Friday morning and ending before 5 a.m. on Monday.

May 2:

The new westbound exit ramp to Lockhill Selma Road will open on Friday. The existing exit ramp is permanently closed.

The new eastbound entrance ramp from Vance Jackson Road will also open. The existing entrance ramp from Lockhill Selma Road will close.

On or before 5 a.m. May 5:

The new entrance ramp from Hausman Road is scheduled to open Monday morning.

The new exit ramp to Babcock Road will also open.

The existing entrance ramp from Kyle Seale Parkway will close.

According to TxDOT, the expansion is planned in six segments with four segments currently under construction.

Segment 1, from SH 16 to I-10, is on schedule to be complete in 2025

Segment 2, the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange, is on schedule to be complete by 2027

The first flyover ramp opened December 2024 and a second ramp is on schedule to open early summer 2025.

Segment 3, from I-10 to US 281, is on schedule to be complete by early 2026

Segment 4, from US 281 to Redland Road, is on schedule to be complete by 2027

Segment 5, from Redland Road to Judson Road, began construction spring 2025

