Long-term Loop 1604 ramp closure on Northeast Side begins Monday amid expansion project

SAN ANTONIO – A Loop 1604 entrance ramp on the Northeast Side will be closed for more than a year due to ongoing work in the I-35 Northeast Expansion Project.

Starting at 9 p.m. Monday, April 28, the westbound Loop 1604 entrance ramp between Lookout Road and Nacogdoches Road will be closed through August 2026, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

In a post on X, TxDOT said the ramp will be closed as crews build the permanent entrance and exit braided ramps of westbound Loop 1604.

Traffic on the westbound Loop 1604 access road can enter the Loop 1604 mainlanes after passing the Nacogdoches Road intersection.

🚧LONG-TERM CLOSURE🚧MON (April 28, 2025) at 9PM through August 2026 - the westbound Loop 1604 entrance ramp between Lookout Road and Nacogdoches Road will be closed to build the permanent entrance and exit braided ramps of westbound Loop 1604. pic.twitter.com/XGAltlYhec — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 27, 2025

