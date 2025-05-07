Medina Lake is at a historic low, but locals say they’re open for business

Mike Crandall has been riding the waves of Medina Lake for more than three decades. And this summer, he said he plans to be out there every day he can.

“It’s my 36th summer season‚” Crandall said. “We’re making the most of it.”

Right now, Medina Lake is only 2.1% full. It’s a historic low for the man-made reservoir, but business in the area is still growing.

“It’ll come back eventually,” Crandall said. “That’s all I can hope for.”

Crandall owns and operates Wallys Watersports out of Medina Lake. This summer, he’s teaching water ski and wakeboard lessons, and he’s offering kayaking and paddleboarding.

Even with low levels, new business is coming to the Medina Lake area. Sarah Voss and her family are planning to open Sunset Resort by the end of the month.

“We’ve had millions of memories that are amazing here and I want that for others,” Voss said.

Voss’ family purchased the property last year.

“The low lake has been beneficial to us though to get a lot of the infrastructure done,” Voss said. “The water will just be a little bonus on top of it.”

The resort will offer RV parking and waterfront access in the coming weeks. Right now, the new boat slip on the property is closed, but Voss said she expects it to open soon.

