How Texas' drought conditions are impacting local rivers, lakes and reservoirs

South Central Texas has been in drought conditions for over 1,280 days with new burn bans being implemented. Additionally, rivers and aquifers face historic lows before tubing season.

Here’s an update on local water levels:

River Level as of 3/6/25 (USGS data):

Guadalupe River (New Braunfels) : 1.62 feet. The river flows at 25% of its usual rate. Tubing beyond the Canyon Lake Dam is slower but still possible. Water levels west of Canyon Lake have recently improved with rain, but a drop is expected later this summer.

Comal River (New Braunfels) : 3.40 feet. Known for its reliable flow, the Comal remains below average. It is still floatable but at a slower pace.

Frio River (Concan): 3.56 feet. The Frio River’s flow is nearly nonexistent in some spots. While there’s some water, tubing will be limited to certain areas.

Reservoir Levels as of 3/6/25:

Canyon Lake : 48.3% full. This is the lowest level since it opened in the 1960s. While historically resilient, Canyon Lake is now facing hazards such as stumps. It could recover quickly after a large rain.

Medina Lake: 2.4% full. Medina Lake, often the first lake to show signs of drought, is at its lowest level on record. This is impacting farmers who rely on it for irrigation.

Local reservoir levels (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Edwards Aquifer: The Edwards Aquifer, which supplies San Antonio’s drinking water, remains a vital resource despite the low river and lake levels. The aquifer also fulfills a critical role in the region’s water supply, including irrigation.

Though the situation is concerning, there’s no need to panic. Conditions are being closely monitored. The good news: these levels are not quite some of the lowest levels to date:

Lowest Aquifer levels to date. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On Thursday, the aquifer is down, but it is still sitting well below average numbers.

J-17 Aquifer level (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

While no rain is in the forecast for South Central Texas, the latest forecast can be found here.