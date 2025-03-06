Skip to main content
Weather

Spring-like pattern continues. Here’s when gusty winds return to the forecast

A fire danger returns on Saturday

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Peak wind gusts this week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WARM & BREEZY TODAY: Mid-70s, mostly sunny skies, & breezy winds
  • FIRE DANGER SATURDAY: Gusts to 35 mph and dry air Saturday, fire danger returns
  • RAIN-FREE FORECAST: Rain stays out of the forecast for spring break

FORECAST

Yesterday finally saw winds relax, while temperatures reached comfortable levels. Breezy winds will make a return today.

COMFORTABLE, BUT BREEZY TODAY

Highs will top out in the mid-70s today, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty from time to time out of the southeast. A few gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

WARM FRIDAY

Temperatures will climb on Friday into the mid-80s, after a round of morning cloud cover. It’ll be a bit more humid, too.

GUSTY WINDS, FIRE DANGER SATURDAY

A front will sweep through early Saturday, drawing in more low humidity and gusty winds. Northwesterly winds could gust up to 35 mph. The highest fire danger will reside west of San Antonio. Temperatures will still reach to near 80.

Fire danger returns on Saturday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STILL BREEZY ON SUNDAY, COOLER

Winds will become northerly on Sunday, but they’ll stay fairly gusty. It’ll be cooler with highs staying in the 60s much of the day, despite sunny skies. Both Sunday and Monday mornings will likely require a coat, as temps fall into the 40s.

SPRING BREAK LOOKS WARM, DRY

San Antonio continues to trend dry and warm for next week. Drought conditions are forecast to worsen.

Temperature outlook over spring break calls for warmer-than-average conditions. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

