Spring-like pattern continues. Here’s when gusty winds return to the forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WARM & BREEZY TODAY: Mid-70s, mostly sunny skies, & breezy winds
- FIRE DANGER SATURDAY: Gusts to 35 mph and dry air Saturday, fire danger returns
- RAIN-FREE FORECAST: Rain stays out of the forecast for spring break
FORECAST
Yesterday finally saw winds relax, while temperatures reached comfortable levels. Breezy winds will make a return today.
COMFORTABLE, BUT BREEZY TODAY
Highs will top out in the mid-70s today, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusty from time to time out of the southeast. A few gusts up to 25 mph are possible.
WARM FRIDAY
Temperatures will climb on Friday into the mid-80s, after a round of morning cloud cover. It’ll be a bit more humid, too.
GUSTY WINDS, FIRE DANGER SATURDAY
A front will sweep through early Saturday, drawing in more low humidity and gusty winds. Northwesterly winds could gust up to 35 mph. The highest fire danger will reside west of San Antonio. Temperatures will still reach to near 80.
STILL BREEZY ON SUNDAY, COOLER
Winds will become northerly on Sunday, but they’ll stay fairly gusty. It’ll be cooler with highs staying in the 60s much of the day, despite sunny skies. Both Sunday and Monday mornings will likely require a coat, as temps fall into the 40s.
SPRING BREAK LOOKS WARM, DRY
San Antonio continues to trend dry and warm for next week. Drought conditions are forecast to worsen.
