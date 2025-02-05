Texas drought sparks new burn ban. How is San Antonio impacted?

The last time all of South Central Texas was considered 'drought-free' was August 2021.

The first few months of 2025 haven’t brought much-needed rainfall to South Central Texas.

This week’s drought monitor still shows ongoing drought conditions across the area. In fact, Bexar County commissioners reinstated the burn bans due to continuously dry conditions.

During the burn ban, residents in unincorporated areas of Bexar County are limited to burning activities since dry conditions could lead to brush fires.

While the order is in place, residents in unincorporated areas can burn domestic waste in a specific barrel. However, during dry conditions, it is advised to steer clear of tall dry grass or bushes when driving, welding outdoors, or engaging in cutting or grinding activities.

With another burn ban in effect for 90 days in Bexar County, here’s what that means for us and our drought:

Drought worsens

It’s no secret that we need rain. The last time South Central Texas was completely drought-free was in late August 2021 — about 1,300 consecutive days.

Thanks in part to this year’s La Niña stretch, drought conditions have persisted across portions of South Central Texas for two years.

Below is a side-by-side comparison of the drought monitor across the state from the end of March 2024 versus the end of March 2025. What a difference!

Drought comparison: Late March 2024 vs. Late March 2025

This is what the latest drought monitor looks like across South Central Texas as of March 20, 2025.

The latest drought monitor shows drought is still in place across the majority of our area.

Areas in and surrounding Bexar County are experiencing extreme to exceptional drought.

Remember, exceptional drought is the most severe classification, factoring in elements like precipitation, reservoir levels, soil moisture, vegetation health and streamflow.

Rainfall statistics

So far, 2025 hasn’t produced any special rainfall numbers. At the beginning of March, which is also the beginning of meteorological spring, records show that we had more days without precipitation.

Much of the local area has seen below-normal rainfall since November 2024.

Since November 1st, just over 4 inches of rain us all we've been able to record at San Antonio International Airport.

How does this affect our reservoirs?

The Edwards Aquifer, along with the lakes, reservoirs and rivers of South Central Texas, continue to experience the impact of the ongoing drought and insufficient rainfall.

Here’s an update on the current water levels:

Local reservoirs continuing to feel drought impact.

Any chances of rain in the future?

Looking ahead, isolated rain chances are expected to return as soon as Sunday, with a pattern shift and better chances of rain becoming more likely by early next week.

The latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center is still calling for a drier-than-average March. While we won’t see enough rain to get out of the drought, humidity will be on the rise and the air will be quite muggy, making it feel as though rain is imminent.

Precipitation outlook for the upcoming week.

We’ll keep you posted for any updates to come!