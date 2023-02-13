65º

WATCH: What does it mean to be in a “triple-dip” La Niña?

Join Sarah & Mia’s discussion about how this weather phenomena has impacted South Central Texas

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Alyssa Medina, Producer

In this Whatever the Weather episode, Sarah and Mia talk about what it means to be in a “triple-dip” La Niña.

Dive into the science behind La Niña, how those conditions form, and where we go from here in this brand new episode!

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, your local meteorologists have it covered on the news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks. Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in a longer format, in depth.

On “Whatever the Weather” your local meteorologists dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather! Proudly presented by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, TX

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

