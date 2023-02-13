WATCH: What does it mean to be in a “triple-dip” La Niña?

👉 WATCH THE EPISODE HERE.

In this Whatever the Weather episode, Sarah and Mia talk about what it means to be in a “triple-dip” La Niña.

Dive into the science behind La Niña, how those conditions form, and where we go from here in this brand new episode!

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, your local meteorologists have it covered on the news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks. Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in a longer format, in depth.

On “Whatever the Weather” your local meteorologists dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather! Proudly presented by KSAT-12 in San Antonio, TX

