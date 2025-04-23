Medina Lake nearing ‘dead pool’ status, sparking future concerns

Water Data for Texas said the Medina Lake Reservoir was 2.1%

Medina Lake water levels are continuing to drop and officials are concerned that it could one day dry up completely.

Dave Mauk, the general manager for the Bandera River Authority and Groundwater District, said the lake is nearing “dead pool” status. This is when there is no water flowing in or out of the lake from the river.

“It’s devastating,” Mauk said in a phone call with KSAT, “I don’t know if it will reach zero, but it’s severe right now.”

Water Data for Texas reports water levels are now at 2.1%.

Currently, the lake is at 969.66 feet, but once it reaches 912.02 feet, it will be considered a “dead pool.”

“Something to remember is not only is the water level being affected, but so is the quality of the water,” Mauk said, “the heat beats down on the little water that’s there and that can cause the water to not be the best.”

Over the past few years, the lake has continuously dropped in water levels, causing concern for those living near it.

Gina Grothues’ family has owned hundreds of acres in the Medina Lake area for six generations. She said the only constant in their lives has been change.

“You just get used to it,” Grothues said.

The rain on Tuesday was needed in the area, but with just about 1.25 inches falling, it wasn’t enough to make a big difference.

“Rain last night was great, but not enough to get the water flowing,” said Mauk.