Cured, dining staple at Pearl, to close after 12 years

SAN ANTONIO – Cured will serve their last meal after over a decade in the heart of Pearl, a manager of the San Antonio mainstay told KSAT.

The six-time James Beard Award nominated restaurant will have its last day on Sunday, Jan. 4.

The manager told KSAT that the restaurant’s owner decided not to renew their lease at 306 Pearl Parkway, which was nearing an end.

Built in a renovated historical building that dates back to 1904, chef Steve McHugh opened the restaurant in 2013.

A review in Food & Wine magazine called the eatery “one of the most nationally well-known spots in San Antonio.”

Future plans for the building and McHugh’s next venture are unclear.

This year, Full Goods Diner and Carriqui both announced closures at Pearl as well.

