Full Goods Diner at Pearl to close in late December

SAN ANTONIO – A diner at Pearl is expected to close at the end of December.

Full Goods Diner is set to close its doors on Dec. 31, according to a statement from the restaurant.

The downtown restaurant opened three years ago in the 200 block of East Grayson Street. It’s mostly known for brunch items such as croissants, coffee cakes and frittatas, as well as coffees and teas.

“While our chapter comes to an end as plans for this space have evolved, we’re deeply grateful for our guests, neighbors, and team for the support, and the San Antonio community that made Full Goods so special over the past three years,” the restaurant said.

Potluck Hospitality, a partner of the restaurant, also released a statement.

“We can confirm that Full Goods Diner and Potluck have mutually decided to conclude our partnership,” they said. “After three years, we want to thank Full Goods Diner for being part of Pearl’s ecosystem and wish them all the best. We are assisting associates in transitioning to new roles within Pearl and look forward to introducing another outstanding concept in that space in the near future.”

