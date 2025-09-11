First part of Terry Black’s BBQ restaurant, hotel project underway near Pearl

Construction for Terry Black's BBQ at 2100 Broadway, near the Pearl District is underway.

SAN ANTONIO – Work has begun to transform a vacant lot in the lower Broadway corridor.

Construction crews have started building out the restaurant portion of the Terry Black’s BBQ project eyed for the urban core, which will also include an underground parking garage and a hotel.

The Austin-based Black family received the necessary entitlements for the restaurant side last year, getting approvals from city council and the Historic and Design Review Commission.

While the plans for the restaurant have been set, details about the hotel side have so far evaded the public eye. When the Business Journal first reported on the development, documents submitted to the city as part of a 2024 preliminary plan review showed a three-story hotel with a spa.

Work started in late summer, past the May start that had previously been indicated by a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. Permits were pulled for the project in May.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.