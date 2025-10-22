Taco Cabana closes multiple San Antonio locations

The Taco Cabana restaurant space at 19231 Stone Oak Pkwy is one of several that has shuttered recently.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio-based restaurant chain has shuttered several of its stores.

Taco Cabana, a fast-casual Mexican-inspired franchise with over 150 locations, has quietly closed many of its San Antonio locations.

The chain, founded in 1978, is no longer operating at least seven stores, most of which were located on the city’s North Side.

A company spokesperson said the closures were a stragetic decision that supports the company’s plans for the future, which includes expansion. “With a robust franchise development plan underway, we’re entering an exciting new era of expansion, fueled by a commitment to sharing our bold, authentic flavors with guests across the country,” a company spokesperson said.

In 2021, Taco Cabana was sold by Dallas-based Fiesta Restaurant Group for $85 million to Yadav Enterprises Inc., a California-based restaurant franchisee company.

Yadav, which Anil Yadav owns, operates 343 restaurants across multiple franchises, including Jack in the Box, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Corner Bakery Cafe, Sizzler and TGI Friday’s.

Under this leadership, Taco Cabana later launched a new franchise system in 2024, with the goal of growing in other states such as Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado and Missouri, according to a press release.

“After 45 storied years building the Taco Cabana brand in Texas, we have the leadership and operational systems in place to deliver a nationwide franchising opportunity for passionate and experienced operators who want to introduce our acclaimed restaurant chain to their communities,” Ulyses Camacho, president and COO of Taco Cabana said at the time.

Closed SA locations

19231 Stone Oak Parkway

1130 N. Loop 1604 West

15925 San Pedro Avenue

2403 Babcock Road

8516 Fredericksburg Road

11701 Blanco Road

1633 SW Military Drive

The national chain has a presence in Texas and New Mexico.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Read more SABJ coverage from KSAT: