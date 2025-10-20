$91M East Side apartment development gets green light

An updated rendering of Central at Commerce, a development from Opportunity Home and The Annex Group.

SAN ANTONIO – A mixed-income development eyed for the East Side received a green light from a key group.

Detailed plans for a 279-unit mixed-income apartment community were approved by the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Oct 15. "Central at Commerce," targeted for a nearly 1-acre vacant lot at 1231 E. Commerce St., is a joint venture from Opportunity Home and Indiana housing developer The Annex Group. Construction on the $91 million seven-story project is slated to kick off in February 2026.

The project was passed unanimously by the panel. The building’s color complexion has shifted since the project was first submitted to HDRC for evaluation, based on feedback from two September design meetings with city staff.

In its application, design firm Evolve Architects said the building’s height “complements the scale of nearby buildings” and avoids “an overwhelming presence on the edge of the downtown district” while contributing to the area’s density.

“The overall goal is to create a structure that complements the neighborhood’s character while offering a fresh perspective on urban living with respect to the future potential of the community,” the firm said. “Large windows and storefront systems at the street level ensure an active and engaging presence, contributing to the vibrancy of downtown.”

Project leaders are planning for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with rents between 30% and 70% of the area median income. They will also apply for 4% low-income housing tax credits from the Texas Department of Licensing and Community Affairs, looking for $41 million over 10 years.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.