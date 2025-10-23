Good Time Charlie’s Bar and Cafe shuts down after more than 45 years in business

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio institution has served up chicken-fried steak for the final time.

Good Time Charlie’s, located at 2929 Broadway, announced its closure in a Thursday morning news release.

In the release, the restaurant, which first opened in December 1979, said its last day of service was Wednesday.

“While the decision to close Good Time Charlie’s marks the end of an era, it also signals the beginning of a new chapter for the neighborhood,” the release stated.

According to the restaurant, its land was sold to the DoSeum, which is located next door at 2800 Broadway.

“We continually study the most promising potentials to accommodate our programs as they grow in the future,” The DoSeum CEO Dan Menelly said in the release. “We’re grateful to Good Time Charlie’s for the generations of memories they’ve created. They have been good neighbors and we understand and appreciate the city’s deep affection for them and their delicious food.”

Millard Stetler, one of Good Time Charlie’s co-founders, insisted that the restaurant’s closure was unrelated to selling its land to the DoSeum.

“The timing was right for us personally, and reaching this outcome was always our preferred goal,” Stetler said in the release, in part. “We’re proud of our legacy and excited for what’s ahead.”

