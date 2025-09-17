Salad and Go to close all San Antonio locations

SAN ANTONIO – Salad and Go is closing 41 locations, including all locations in the San Antonio area, according to QSR Magazine, a restaurant industry publication.

The company told QSR Magazine it’s also closing all locations in Houston and Austin and some stores in the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma.

Mike Tattersfield, who became CEO of the salad chain in April and is a minority owner of the company, said the closures will help the brand focus on markets in Dallas and Oklahoma.

QSR Magazine reports Salad and Go had 140 locations nationwide as of May and opened a central kitchen in Garland, Texas, to support up to 500 locations within a 12-hour drive.