How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – One day it’s sunny and warm, the next we’re bundling up. But those temperature swings don’t just affect us; they also affect our pets.

As winter settles across South Texas, veterinarians remind us that cold-weather safety isn’t just for humans — it’s for our furry friends as well.

Dr. Chris Maffry, a veterinarian at CityVet here in San Antonio, says that when you come inside, bring your pets with you.

“Once it gets to like in the forties and below, I don’t think it’s a good idea to keep dogs outside,” he said.

While their fur offers some protection, it’s not enough to shield them from freezing conditions. Prolonged exposure can lead to hypothermia and frostbite. Warning signs like shivering, lethargy, and weakness should never be ignored.

Pets may need extra calories to maintain body heat, and fresh water should always be available — snow is not a substitute. Indoors, keep pets away from open flames and space heaters, and provide a warm, draft-free spot to rest.

“Definitely the short-haired, short-coated breeds, they could benefit for sure from a jacket,” Dr. Maffry adds. “And if it’s super rainy and cold — or on those rare snowy days — booties for sure.”

Outdoor time should be limited during frigid weather. Even if your dog loves playing in the snow, extended walks can put them at risk. Paw protection is equally important since ice, snow, and road salt can irritate paw pads. Wiping paws after walks or using booties can help prevent injuries.

Check you cars

Cold weather also brings hidden hazards. A warm car engine can be tempting and sadly deadly for animals looking for a warm heat source.

It is a good reminder to check underneath your car, open your hood, check your wheels, or even honk your horn. That way, it can scare the stragglers to leave their warmth.

“If you’re in an area that has a lot of outdoor cats or strays, definitely opening your hood is the absolute best thing to do so you can visualize everything in there,” Maffry advises. “And honking your horn before you start the car just to jolt anything that may be in there to scatter out.”

Don’t forget the bugs

Winter doesn’t stop pests. “Staying on heartworm prevention and flea and tick prevention year-round, no matter what the weather, because the mosquitoes are still out there,” Maffry warns.

Whether it’s an Arctic blast or just another chilly night, being weather-ready means making sure your pets are too. As Maffry puts it: “Cold weather safety isn’t just for us — it’s for our furry friends too.”

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up