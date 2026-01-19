Skip to main content
‘Dinastia’ by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour to make stop at Frost Bank Center in April

General tickets go on sale this Wednesday, Jan. 21

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

SAN ANTONIO – Peso Pluma is bringing his “Dinastia” tour to San Antonio in April, with tickets set to go on sale this week.

“Dinastia” by Peso Pluma & Friends Tour will stop at the Frost Bank Center on Friday, April 3.

The Mexican singer’s third U.S. tour will include elevated production, immersive creative elements and a rotating lineup of special guest appearances by his friends in 30 cities across the country.

The tour will kick off on March 1 in Seattle and end in Chicago in May.

“Since the release of DINASTÍA, the project has earned international acclaim, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums charts, landing in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200, and topping Spotify’s Global Albums chart, while holding multiple positions across Spotify’s Top Mexico rankings,” according to a news release.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.

