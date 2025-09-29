Spurs announce themed nights, promotional schedule for 2025-26 season

(Thibault Camus, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced the promotional schedule and themed nights for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The schedule features 11 City Nights when the team will wear new City Edition uniforms.

Road to the Cup games will also be held during the league’s in-season tournament on Nov.7 and 14.

This season, Veterans Night will be held on Nov. 8, and Military Appreciation Night will be on March 14. Military service members and veterans can receive a discount for these games by texting MILITARY to 210-444-5940.

New this season, the team will host Barbie Game Day on March 8 to celebrate women’s empowerment. Hello Kitty Night on March 10 and Peanuts Night on Dec. 27 will also be fun-themed nights for younger children and families.

Here is a complete list of promotional and themed games:

Oct. 26: Home Opener, Educators Night, Filipino Night

Oct. 27: Educators Night

Oct. 30: Healthcare Night

Nov. 7: Road to the Cup

Nov. 8: Veterans Night

Nov. 12: City Night

Nov. 14: Road to the Cup

Nov. 16: Hispanic Heritage Game

Nov. 18: First Responders Night

Nov. 20: City Night, French Heritage Night

Dec. 17: Ugly Sweater Night, Space Force Night

Dec. 23: City Night

Dec. 27: Peanuts Night

Dec. 29: City Night

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Game

Jan. 3: Pride Night

Jan. 7: City Night

Jan 15: City Night, Air Force Night

Jan. 17: Box Out Cancer Night

Jan. 25: Salute Night, Army Night

Feb. 1: Spurs on Sesame Street

Feb. 4: City Night

Feb. 7: Black Heritage Month

Feb. 19: I-35 Series at Moody Center, City Night

Feb. 21: I-35 Series at Moody Center, City Night

March 5: Navy Night, Educators Night

March 6: City Night, Coast Guard Night, Beerfest

March 8: Barbie Game Day

March 10: Hello Kitty Night

March 12: Youth Sports Night

March 14: Military Appreciation Night

March 19: Marine Corps Night

March 21: “Star Wars” Night

March 30: Military Medicine Night

April 10: City Night

April 12: Fan Appreciation Night

The Spurs are also offering a range of ticket options with T-shirts and “Beerfest” packages.

A package for a ticket that includes two beers is available for all home games from Sunday through Thursday throughout the season.

The Spurs Meal Deal package, available at home games Friday through Sunday, includes select concession items such as chicken fingers, hot dogs or nachos.

Current packages and offers for the 2025-26 season can be viewed here.

