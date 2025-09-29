Spurs announce themed nights, promotional schedule for 2025-26 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced the promotional schedule and themed nights for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
The schedule features 11 City Nights when the team will wear new City Edition uniforms.
Road to the Cup games will also be held during the league’s in-season tournament on Nov.7 and 14.
This season, Veterans Night will be held on Nov. 8, and Military Appreciation Night will be on March 14. Military service members and veterans can receive a discount for these games by texting MILITARY to 210-444-5940.
New this season, the team will host Barbie Game Day on March 8 to celebrate women’s empowerment. Hello Kitty Night on March 10 and Peanuts Night on Dec. 27 will also be fun-themed nights for younger children and families.
Here is a complete list of promotional and themed games:
- Oct. 26: Home Opener, Educators Night, Filipino Night
- Oct. 27: Educators Night
- Oct. 30: Healthcare Night
- Nov. 7: Road to the Cup
- Nov. 8: Veterans Night
- Nov. 12: City Night
- Nov. 14: Road to the Cup
- Nov. 16: Hispanic Heritage Game
- Nov. 18: First Responders Night
- Nov. 20: City Night, French Heritage Night
- Dec. 17: Ugly Sweater Night, Space Force Night
- Dec. 23: City Night
- Dec. 27: Peanuts Night
- Dec. 29: City Night
- Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Game
- Jan. 3: Pride Night
- Jan. 7: City Night
- Jan 15: City Night, Air Force Night
- Jan. 17: Box Out Cancer Night
- Jan. 25: Salute Night, Army Night
- Feb. 1: Spurs on Sesame Street
- Feb. 4: City Night
- Feb. 7: Black Heritage Month
- Feb. 19: I-35 Series at Moody Center, City Night
- Feb. 21: I-35 Series at Moody Center, City Night
- March 5: Navy Night, Educators Night
- March 6: City Night, Coast Guard Night, Beerfest
- March 8: Barbie Game Day
- March 10: Hello Kitty Night
- March 12: Youth Sports Night
- March 14: Military Appreciation Night
- March 19: Marine Corps Night
- March 21: “Star Wars” Night
- March 30: Military Medicine Night
- April 10: City Night
- April 12: Fan Appreciation Night
The Spurs are also offering a range of ticket options with T-shirts and “Beerfest” packages.
A package for a ticket that includes two beers is available for all home games from Sunday through Thursday throughout the season.
The Spurs Meal Deal package, available at home games Friday through Sunday, includes select concession items such as chicken fingers, hot dogs or nachos.
Current packages and offers for the 2025-26 season can be viewed here.
