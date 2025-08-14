NBA releases Spurs’ much anticipated 2025-26 regular season schedule

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SAN ANTONIO – Bits and pieces of the San Antonio Spurs’ 2025-26 regular season schedule were announced in recent days. Now, their full schedule has finally been made public.

The NBA released San Antonio’s schedule on Thursday afternoon, but fans were already aware of when and where its season would begin.

On Tuesday, the league announced the Spurs will tipoff the 2025-26 campaign on Oct. 22 against their Southwest Division and in-state rival Dallas Mavericks in Dallas (8:30 p.m. central time on ESPN). Including the 2025-26 season, San Antonio has started its season against the Mavericks for the third consecutive year.

Following an Oct. 24 road game at New Orleans, San Antonio will host its home opener on Oct. 26 versus the Brooklyn Nets at the Frost Bank Center. The tilt will be a Sunday afternoon matinee with tip time set for 1 p.m.

The Spurs’ foray into the third annual Emirates NBA Cup will begin in earnest when Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets invade the Frost Bank Center in their Group C opener on Friday, Nov. 7. One week later, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will visit San Antonio for its second Group C matchup.

Both games will be nationally televised on Amazon Prime Video.

KSAT 12 will also air two of the Spurs’ 21 nationally televised games on ABC: Christmas Day against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City (1:30 p.m. central time) as well as the March 1, 2026, matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden (noon central time).

San Antonio will go on its annual “Rodeo Road Trip” when the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo sets up shop at the Frost Bank Center between Feb. 12 and March 1, 2026.

The Spurs will hit the road with back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 10, 2026) and the Warriors (Feb. 11, 2026) leading into the 2026 NBA All-Star break.

San Antonio will then return to the court for its I-35 Series with two games at the Moody Center in Austin: Feb. 19, 2026, against the Phoenix Suns and Feb. 21, 2026, against the Sacramento Kings. After their short stay in Austin, the Spurs will hop on a plane to face the Detroit Pistons (Feb. 23, 2026), Toronto Raptors (Feb. 25, 2026), Brooklyn (Feb. 26, 2026), New York Knicks (March 1, 2026) and Philadelphia 76ers (March 3, 2026).

The team will return to San Antonio to face the Pistons (7 p.m. central time on March 5, 2026).

In the regular season’s final month, the Spurs will play three road games in four nights (Golden State on April 1, 2026; Los Angeles Clippers on April 2, 2026; and the Denver Nuggets on April 4, 2026) before finishing the season with four home games in a row at the Frost Bank Center:

vs. Philadelphia (7 p.m. central time on April 6, 2026)

vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7 p.m. central time on April 8, 2026)

vs. Dallas (7 p.m. central time on April 10, 2026)

vs. Denver (7:30 p.m. central time on April 12, 2026)

The Spurs’ full regular season schedule can be found here.

