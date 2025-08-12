San Antonio Spurs to open 2025-26 season against Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are slated to open the 2025-26 season against the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

The opening game versus the Mavericks is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST on Oct. 22 at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The game falls on the back end of a doubleheader on ESPN.

Recommended Videos

It’ll be the first chance for fans of the Silver and Black to see Dylan Harper in regular-season action, the Spurs’ No. 2 overall selection in this past year’s draft.

Over the offseason, the organization has been active in free agency with the signings of Kelly Olynyk, Luke Kornet, Jordan McLaughlin and Lindy Water III.

The team also inked point guard De’Aaron Fox, a one-time NBA All-Star, to a four-year contract maximum extension worth nearly $229 million.

In addition to the opening game, the Spurs are aware of another regular-season matchup. ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania reported that they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas Day.

The Spurs have opened the past three seasons against their in-state rival, the Mavericks. In last season’s four games against the Mavericks, the Spurs were 1-3.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT