Spurs announce 2025-26 preseason schedule featuring first game against Chinese team

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced the team’s schedule for the 2025-26 preseason on Monday.

The preseason schedule consists of five games, according to a news release.

The Silver and Black are scheduled to start the preseason against the Guangzhou Loong Lions at the Frost Bank Center at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The news release said that the matchup against the Lions is the first time the Spurs will play a team from China in the preseason.

On Oct. 8, the Spurs will make the trip to South Beach for a 6:30 p.m. game versus Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, followed by a date with the Utah Jazz on Oct. 10.

The Spurs close out the preseason with two games against the reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Indiana Pacers.

Here are the details for the preseason games:

Monday, Oct. 6 vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8 at Miami at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Utah Jazz at 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 13 at Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 17 vs. Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the preseason games go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on Ticketmaster and Spurs.com

