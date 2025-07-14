Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama fully cleared to play after blood clot in shoulder, report says

Wembanyama sat down with French newspaper L’Équipe to discuss his progress while in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a score against the LA Clippers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – While enjoying the festivities of the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, San Antonio Spurs center/forward Victor Wembanyama sat down with French newspaper L’Équipe to discuss his progress recovering from a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

According to L’Équipe sports reporter Maxime Aubin, Wembanyama shared on Friday, July 11, that the Spurs medical staff cleared him to participate in full basketball activities.

Audin elaborated in a post on X that Wembanyama was relieved to get the news, saying, “I’m officially cleared to return. It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs’ medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!”

Wembanyama will look to return to full form after a season that ended prematurely due to the blood clot in his shoulder, while getting much needed help this offseason with high-energy draft picks and free agent signings in Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.

