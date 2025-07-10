San Antonio Spurs sign Jordan McLaughlin to 1-year deal worth $3 million, ESPN says

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Free agent guard Jordan McLaughlin signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Charania announced the signing on X, confirming McLaughlin’s return to the Spurs for the upcoming NBA season.

Free agent guard Jordan McLaughlin has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, agent Greg Lawrence of Wasserman told ESPN. McLaughlin split last season with the Spurs and Kings, and now enters his seventh NBA campaign as a reserve guard. pic.twitter.com/DzyvaSP5cb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2025

McLaughlin, entering his seventh year in the league, appeared in 18 games for San Antonio last season. He also spent time with the Sacramento Kings.

The 6-foot guard has spent the majority of his NBA tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he played five seasons.

So far in his career, McLaughlin has averaged 4.1 points per game, 2.8 assists per game and 1.4 rebounds per game.

He’s the latest addition to the Spurs’ roster, which recently bolstered its frontcourt by signing Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.

