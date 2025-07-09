Report: Spurs add frontcourt depth, acquire Kelly Olynyk from Washington

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are far from putting their final touches on the 2025-26 roster.

According to ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania, San Antonio acquired forward Kelly Olynyk from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guards Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley as well as a 2026 second-round pick.

The Washington Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick (least favorable of Dallas, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JWiOF2nzq2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2025

Olynyk has already had a busy few months. In February, he was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he finished out the 2024-25 season.

Last month, the Pelicans traded him, guard C.J. McCollum and a future second-round pick to the Wizards for guards Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey and the rights to the 40th overall pick of this year’s NBA Draft. That draft pick sent to New Orleans became Georgetown guard/forward Micah Peevy.

Olynyk is the second experienced big man to join the Spurs this offseason. San Antonio officially signed former Boston Celtic Luke Kornet to a free agent contract when NBA Free Agency tipped off on June 30.

Olynyk, a 12-year NBA veteran, appears to be a good offensive complement to Kornet, who makes his hay scoring near the basket. Olynyk can stretch the floor and knock down 3-pointers at an efficient clip (41.8% in 2024-25).

San Antonio drafted Branham with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and earned regular playing time (61 combined starts) during his first two years in the NBA. However, Branham did not make the starting lineup at all in 2024-25.

The Spurs selected Wesley five spots after they took Branham in 2022. He was a consistent outside shooter as a rookie (38.5% from 3-point range), but he appeared to lose his outside touch during his following two seasons (combined 25.7% from 3-point range).

