Spurs add frontcourt help in reported signing of ex-Boston Celtic Luke Kornet

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs just became bigger. A lot bigger.

According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Silver and Black have agreed on a free agent contract with 7-footer Luke Kornet.

The reported deal is for four years and is worth approximately $41 million.

Free agent center Luke Kornet has agreed to a four-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Key frontcourt addition for the Spurs, who negotiated a contract tonight with Kornet's agent Max Wiepking of Gersh Sports. pic.twitter.com/cLnXxWJ2cv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Charania reported the deal on X, formerly Twitter, just before 6:30 p.m.

NBA free agency officially tipped off at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The signing of Kornet, who is listed a 7-foot-2, appears to be a low-cost, low-post presence for a team with its own 7-foot-3 matchup problem in Victor Wembanyama, who would ideally play on or around the perimeter.

Kornet went undrafted in 2017, but he has already amassed an eight-year NBA career with five different teams. Most notably, he started in seven of 63 regular seasons in 2023-24 with the Boston Celtics, who went on to win the NBA title that year.

During the 2024-25 season, Kornet started in 16 of 73 regular-season games, averaging 6.0 points on 66.8% shooting from the field to go along with 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks.

Kornet, who grew up approximately 35 miles from Dallas in Lantana, will turn 30 in July.

More recent Spurs coverage on KSAT: