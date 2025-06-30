San Antonio Spurs Announce 2025 Summer League Roster: Harper, Bryant, and company called upon

This year’s roster features the Spurs’ 2025 NBA Draft picks, Dylan Harper (No. 2 overall) and Carter Bryant (No. 14 overall)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced their 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League roster, loaded with new and returning talent.

This year’s roster features the Spurs’ 2025 NBA Draft picks, Dylan Harper (No. 2 overall) and Carter Bryant (No. 14 overall), alongside two-way players Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix.

Recommended Videos

Returning from last summer’s squad are Ibrahima Diallo, Nate Mensah, and Jameer Nelson Jr.

Drafted second overall out of Rutgers, Dylan Harper is a 6-foot-6 combo guard that can penetrate defenses and finish at the rim.

Harper should be a natural fit in San Antonio’s young core among Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle.

With the Spurs ranking 19th in the NBA for points in the paint last season, Harper’s ability to attack the basket will be a focal point in Summer League.

Selected 14th overall, Arizona’s Carter Bryant brings a coveted three-and-D skill set to the Spurs.

The 6-foot-8 forward combines defensive tenacity with reliable outside shooting, addressing San Antonio’s need for wing depth and making him a player to watch as he adapts to the NBA game.

His ability to guard multiple positions and knock down perimeter shots could earn him early rotation minutes, and Summer League will be his first chance to showcase his fit within the Spurs’ system.

The Spurs’ 2024-25 two-way players, Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix, add depth and hustle to the roster.

Both forwards will look to prove they can contribute at the NBA level, with the Summer League serving as an audition for bigger roles.

The roster also features familiar faces from last summer’s squad.

Ibrahima Diallo, a 7-foot center, provides rim protection and rebounding, while Nate Mensah, another big man, offers physicality in the paint.

Jameer Nelson Jr., a guard known for his defensive intensity and quickness, returns to build on last year’s experience.

The Spurs will hold a minicamp at the Victory Capital Performance Center at the Rock at La Cantera before shipping off out West.

The team kicks off their summer slate at the California Classic in San Francisco, facing the Miami Heat on July 5 at Chase Center.

After three games in San Francisco, the Spurs will head to Las Vegas for their 17th NBA 2K26 Summer League appearance, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers on July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

WATCH: San Antonio Spurs introduce 2025 NBA Draft selections, Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant

Mural of San Antonio Spurs NBA draft prospect unveiled at South Side restaurant

San Antonio Spurs select Dylan Harper with No. 2 overall pick of 2025 NBA Draft