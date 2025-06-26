San Antonio Spurs select Dylan Harper with No. 2 overall pick of 2025 NBA Draft

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have selected Dylan Harper out of Rutgers University with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Harper, a 6-foot-4 left-handed guard, was a consensus five-star recruit who attended Don Bosco Preparatory High School in New Jersey in the Class of 2024.

Harper’s transition from high school to college competition appeared to be a smooth one.

He averaged 19.4 points on 48.4% shooting from the field to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as well as a spot on the Big Ten’s All-Freshman Team.

Harper’s combination of scoring, playmaking in pick-and-roll situations and 6-foot-10.5-inch wingspan makes him a versatile offensive threat. He is capable of playing either guard position or the wing, especially as he develops.

His ability to drive to the basket and score or pass to an open teammate should complement a player like Spurs star Victor Wembanyama well.

Harper was generally regarded as the second-best prospect in this year’s draft, behind Duke standout Cooper Flagg, who went first overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

Khaman Maluach, from rear left, and Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Tre Johnson participate in the 2025 NBA basketball draft combine in Chicago, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Harper discussed what his addition to the Spurs might look like for their backcourt during a Tuesday media session in Brooklyn.

“Obviously, they’ve got two guards, but I mean, positionless basketball is really a thing in the league now,” Harper said. “And you’ve got a 7′4″ big out there in Wemby (Victor Wembanyama). Great player, going to be a Hall of Famer. They’ve got a lot of depth on that team."

Harper also described the possibility of becoming Wembanyama’s teammate as “a dream.”

“He covers the paint from arm to arm. He’s really a force out there,” Harper said on Tuesday. “Can’t no one really stop him; you can only try to contain him. Just from the standpoint of being a point guard, seeing all the lobs you can throw. He can bail you out of a lot of spots. How much he impacts the game, honestly, is amazing.”

Harper comes from a bloodline of professional basketball talent. He’s the son of former NBA player and five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Harper’s older brother, Ron Harper Jr., spent most of last season with the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.

Before the draft’s first round began on Wednesday, ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania said San Antonio traded its 38th overall pick to the Indiana Pacers.

In exchange, the Spurs will receive a future second-round pick and cash considerations from the Pacers.

The Spurs also own the No. 14 pick in this week’s NBA Draft.

Round 2 of the draft will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday and air on ESPN.

