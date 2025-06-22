Spurs hire Mavericks’ Sean Sweeney as associate head coach, ESPN reports

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney directs the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. Sweeney took over after head coach Jason Kidd was ejected during the third quarter. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have hired Sean Sweeney as the team’s new associate head coach, ESPN reports.

Sweeney has worked as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks since 2021. Before that, Sweeney was the assistant coach of the Detroit Pistons from 2018 to 2021.

Sweeney reunited with Dallas head coach Jason Kidd after their previous work as a coaching duo for a season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 and from 2014 to 2018 with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the National Basketball Coaches Association.

According to ESPN, Sweeney had interviewed for coaching jobs in recent years including the head-coach position for the Phoenix Suns.

Sweeney will work alongside the Spurs’ new head coach Mitch Johnson, who previously served as the team’s interim head coach in the 2023-2024 season.

