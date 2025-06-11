Spurs hosting free watch parties, planned activations ahead of NBA Draft

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have two free watch parties and additional programming planned for this month’s 2025 NBA Draft.

The 2025 NBA Draft is from June 25-26. The Spurs currently have the second and 14th picks in the Draft’s first round.

On Wednesday, the Rock at La Cantera in San Antonio and Austin’s Armadillo Den will open their doors at 6:30 p.m. before the draft begins at 7. The parties, presented by Ticketmaster, will include games, prizes, live music and more.

The parties will feature a raffle for a two-day vacation for two at South Padre Island, as well as other prizes, including gift cards and Spurs merchandise.

Fans who RSVP and check-in at either party will receive a free raffle ticket. Fans can RSVP by texting DRAFT to 210-444-5940 or by visiting Spurs.com/Draft.

The Spurs will be hosting other free giveaways and activities leading up to June 25, including a sweepstakes for tickets to see the 2025 NBA Draft in person in New York City.

An additional activation feature is a Whataburger partnership.

If Spurs fans visit a participating Whataburger location in Austin or San Antonio and sign up for the Spurs Fan Club at the register, they will receive a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. The offer is valid in-store only.