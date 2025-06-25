NBA Draft prospect Dylan Harper on potentially landing in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – NBA mock draft experts may have one opinion, but potential lottery pick Dylan Harper said he is not sure where he will be drafted on Wednesday night.

“Yeah, I’m just like the rest of you guys,” Harper said during a Tuesday afternoon media session. “I mean, the NBA — you never truly know until it happens. So, I mean, ain’t nothing set in stone until tomorrow at 8 o’clock (Brooklyn time)."

Harper, a 6-foot-6 combo guard, averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists in his only season at Rutgers alongside fellow potential lottery pick Ace Bailey.

While his destination remains up in the air, several media outlets — including ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo — consider Harper the No. 2 overall draft prospect and expect him to be drafted by the San Antonio Spurs.

In its capsule written about Harper, ESPN reported that the Spurs "have shown zero interest in engaging in trade conversations."

Harper, who said his first NBA pre-draft workout was with San Antonio, could create a logjam at both guard positions. The Spurs drafted eventual NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle a year ago and traded for quick-footed point guard De’Aaron Fox during the 2024-25 NBA season.

“Obviously, they’ve got two guards, but I mean, positionless basketball is really a thing in the league now,” Harper said. “And you’ve got a 7′4″ big out there in Wemby (Victor Wembanyama). Great player, going to be a Hall of Famer. They’ve got a lot of depth on that team."

Harper went further in his praise of Wembanyama, describing it as “a dream” if he becomes his teammate.

“He covers the paint from arm to arm. He’s really a force out there,” Harper said. “Can’t no one really stop him; you can only try to contain him. Just from the standpoint of being a point guard, seeing all the lobs you can throw. He can bail you out of a lot of spots. How much he impacts the game, honestly, is amazing.”

If the Spurs draft him, one of the biggest changes Harper said he will experience moving from the Northeast to the Lone Star State is the hot weather.

However, one aspect of San Antonio life he is ready for: the food.

“I’ve been to San Antonio, and I’ve had a breakfast taco (both times). Both times, the breakfast taco was good,” Harper said. “It’s not as good as a bacon, egg and cheese (bagel), but it’s right under (it). Texas is real hot, but it’s definitely a great environment to be lowkey.”

In all, the Spurs own the No. 2, No. 14 and No. 38 overall picks in this week’s draft.

The first round of the NBA Draft is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday and will air live on KSAT 12. Round two of the draft will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and air on ESPN.

